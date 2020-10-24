MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.77.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.60. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. Also, Director Kenneth Galbraith sold 20,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $563,156.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,446.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,636. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

