Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MSGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.44.

MSGE stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $172.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

