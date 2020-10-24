Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Issue $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.028 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $65.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

