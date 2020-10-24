Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.028 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

NYSE MMP opened at $37.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

