Man Group’s (MNGPF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNGPF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Man Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Man Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of Man Group stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Man Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

