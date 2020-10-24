Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $580.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.54 and a beta of 0.83. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

