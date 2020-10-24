Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.29.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $106.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average is $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,683,000 after purchasing an additional 748,570 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,488,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 17.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 930,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,517,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 87.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 73,146 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

