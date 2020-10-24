MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MNKD has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.80.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $469.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.11. MannKind has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MannKind by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in MannKind by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MannKind by 64.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MannKind by 6.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

