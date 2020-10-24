Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150,488 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $541,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $329.61 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.94. The stock has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

