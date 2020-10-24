Matchpool Price Reaches $0.0026 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Matchpool has a total market cap of $194,735.55 and approximately $205.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Matchpool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00034661 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $589.69 or 0.04541808 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00313820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00030050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool (CRYPTO:GUP) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.