Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of MAT opened at $14.16 on Friday. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,950,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,913 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.4% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mattel by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 434,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 352,957 shares during the period.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

