Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mattel from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.29.

Mattel stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mattel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 33,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mattel by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 185,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

