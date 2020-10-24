Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mattel from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Mattel has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 185,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

