MedicCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $3,698.53 and approximately $3.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 43.9% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00023175 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004647 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

