MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.28.

TSE MEG opened at C$2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.28. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

