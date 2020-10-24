MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $4.75 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEGEF. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on MEG Energy from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on MEG Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.48.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

