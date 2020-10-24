MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.29.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.74. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 159.15%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.