Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BOCOM International began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. CLSA cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.07.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.96. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.31 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 224,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

