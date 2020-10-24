Memetic / PepeCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $459.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $267,762.64 and approximately $459.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00558619 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004947 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00040332 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.64 or 0.01606126 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

