Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MBWM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $391.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 46.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 24.7% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 476,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 94,224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

