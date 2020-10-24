Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,573 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $35,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,025,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $30,512.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,196 shares of company stock worth $9,380,318 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BofA Securities raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

