Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
MTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.44.
MTH opened at $100.26 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $623,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $2,136,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
