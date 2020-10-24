Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.44.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH opened at $100.26 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $623,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $2,136,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.