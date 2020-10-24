Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) Receives GBX 141 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 100 ($1.31).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

LON MTRO opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.31. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. Metro Bank PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 58.02 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 285.20 ($3.73).

In other news, insider Ian Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,381.50).

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

