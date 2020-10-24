Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Issues Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.57%.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $246.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCB shares. ValuEngine lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

