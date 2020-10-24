Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $249.00 Price Target at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $234.00 to $249.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.05.

Shares of MSFT opened at $216.23 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Microsoft by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after acquiring an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.8% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 54,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 38,683 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

