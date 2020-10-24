MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

