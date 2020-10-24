Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Mimecast to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.58.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $42.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 535.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,598,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,115,595 shares in the company, valued at $50,949,223.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,601 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $880,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,522,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mimecast by 205.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after buying an additional 593,469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Mimecast by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 513,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 311,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

