MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.45.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,460.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 9,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,968,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 48,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.