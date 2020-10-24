Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MHK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

NYSE:MHK opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

