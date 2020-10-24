Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,715 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 0.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.37% of Mondelez International worth $304,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.61 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

