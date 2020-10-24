MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MONDI PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

MONDY opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

