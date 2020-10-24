MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $331.00 at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $287.00 to $331.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.29.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $248.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $454,506.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $221,591.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,688,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,882 shares of company stock worth $75,789,673. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

