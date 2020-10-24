Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Monro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.86 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in Monro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 108.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 142,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

