Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $271.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,011,000 after buying an additional 1,127,576 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,507,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $68,682,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 230,074 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 105.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,676,000 after buying an additional 173,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

