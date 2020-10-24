Morgan Stanley Lowers Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$31.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.70.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$22.43 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.69.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.5923208 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,360,724.85.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

