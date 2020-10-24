Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Bayer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bayer in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bayer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Bayer stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Bayer has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

