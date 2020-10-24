Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.