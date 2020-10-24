Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stake Lowered by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $733,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 25.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

NYSE MPLX opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.93.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

