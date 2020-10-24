Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.75 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.50.

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) stock opened at C$9.78 on Tuesday. Mullen Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.65. The stock has a market cap of $947.79 million and a P/E ratio of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$257.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.90 million. Analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$432,400. Insiders purchased 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946 in the last quarter.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

