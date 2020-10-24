Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MLLGF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.04.

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

