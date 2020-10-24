Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €275.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

