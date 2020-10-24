Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MEURV. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

