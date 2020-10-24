Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives €241.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €241.85 ($284.52).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEURV shares. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

About Munchener Ruckvers

