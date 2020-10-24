MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MYRG. TheStreet upgraded MYR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MYR Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $741.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $46.71.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $288,087.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,906.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $197,620.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,816,446.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,250,000 after buying an additional 279,290 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 84,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MYR Group by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

