Myriad (XMY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,269.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $2,269.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000143 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 78.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,754,941,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

