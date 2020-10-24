National Bank Financial Analysts Give OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) a C$4.25 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 price target on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OGC. Raymond James downgraded OceanaGold from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Cormark boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$4.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.43.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$132.84 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.3232323 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

