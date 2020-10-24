National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$433.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$422.00 to C$433.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.64 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$438.00 to C$445.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$418.54.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of C$252.00 and a 1 year high of C$432.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$403.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$361.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.