National Bank Financial Raises Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$168.00

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$157.82.

Get Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) alerts:

TSE:IFC opened at C$143.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$137.31. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.18. Intact Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$104.81 and a 52-week high of C$157.65.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.5651741 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$141.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,013,830.40.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.