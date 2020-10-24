National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 378.93 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 779,794 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 283,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 556.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 617,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 523,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

