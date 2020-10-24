NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NBTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. NBT Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 19.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Also, Director Joseph A. Santangelo bought 3,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,400. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 28.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

